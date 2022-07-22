Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $241.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.39%), USMV(5.27%), and EEMV(5.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 50,044-share investment in NAS:GMAB. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.46 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Genmab A/S traded for a price of $35.68 per share and a market cap of $23.32Bil. The stock has returned -19.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genmab A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 71.83, a price-book ratio of 7.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.93 and a price-sales ratio of 18.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 186,228-share investment in NAS:ZNGA. Previously, the stock had a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.55 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Zynga Inc traded for a price of $8.18 per share and a market cap of $9.30Bil. The stock has returned -20.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zynga Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced their investment in NAS:NICE by 6,371 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.65.

On 07/22/2022, NICE Ltd traded for a price of $208.67 per share and a market cap of $13.32Bil. The stock has returned -26.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NICE Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 69.51, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.14 and a price-sales ratio of 7.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 7,560 shares in NAS:TTWO, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.7 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc traded for a price of $130.41 per share and a market cap of $21.12Bil. The stock has returned -23.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 9,719-share investment in NYSE:EQR. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.51 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Equity Residential traded for a price of $73.31 per share and a market cap of $27.57Bil. The stock has returned -9.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Residential has a price-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 11.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

