TTP Investments, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $84.00Mil. The top holdings were MOAT(36.99%), SH(15.25%), and AAPL(14.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TTP Investments, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 385,942-share investment in ARCA:SSO. Previously, the stock had a 25.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.78 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, ProShares Ultra S&P500 2x Shares traded for a price of $49.09 per share and a market cap of $2.94Bil. The stock has returned -20.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 775,991 shares in ARCA:SH, giving the stock a 15.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.41 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $15.73 per share and a market cap of $2.75Bil. The stock has returned 4.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 11,552-share investment in ARCA:VGT. Previously, the stock had a 4.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $360.63 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $353.13 per share and a market cap of $43.83Bil. The stock has returned -13.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a price-book ratio of 7.48.

The guru established a new position worth 43,135 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.39 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $71.15 per share and a market cap of $32.99Bil. The stock has returned 52.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

During the quarter, TTP Investments, Inc. bought 3,906 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 4,353. The trade had a 3.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 07/22/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $816.73 per share and a market cap of $846.45Bil. The stock has returned 25.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.47, a price-book ratio of 22.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.61 and a price-sales ratio of 13.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

