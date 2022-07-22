Rainwater Charitable Foundation recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $128.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(84.96%), IEFA(7.53%), and VNQ(7.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rainwater Charitable Foundation bought 11,222 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 576,502. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $197.9 per share and a market cap of $257.83Bil. The stock has returned -10.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

During the quarter, Rainwater Charitable Foundation bought 35,683 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 163,868. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.87 per share and a market cap of $85.94Bil. The stock has returned -16.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru sold out of their 64,365-share investment in NAS:VCTR. Previously, the stock had a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.94 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Victory Capital Holdings Inc traded for a price of $25.09 per share and a market cap of $1.72Bil. The stock has returned -15.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 36,716-share investment in ARCA:IEMG. Previously, the stock had a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.18 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.29 per share and a market cap of $64.55Bil. The stock has returned -23.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

The guru sold out of their 181,817-share investment in NAS:ACWI. Previously, the stock had a 9.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.16 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $86.53 per share and a market cap of $17.50Bil. The stock has returned -13.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

