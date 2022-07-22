Congress Park Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

57 Phila Street Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 128 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(4.88%), AAPL(4.86%), and GOOGL(4.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Congress Park Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 137,498-share investment in ARCA:PHDG. Previously, the stock had a 2.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.09 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF traded for a price of $33.64 per share and a market cap of $269.12Mil. The stock has returned -6.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

During the quarter, Congress Park Capital LLC bought 34,583 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 86,973. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.83.

On 07/22/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $79.23 per share and a market cap of $61.95Bil. The stock has returned -11.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.20 and a price-sales ratio of 7.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 28,406-share investment in NYSE:AA. Previously, the stock had a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.27 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Alcoa Corp traded for a price of $45.8 per share and a market cap of $8.24Bil. The stock has returned 23.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcoa Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Congress Park Capital LLC bought 91,450 shares of NYSE:NEA for a total holding of 372,500. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.2.

On 07/22/2022, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund traded for a price of $12.29 per share and a market cap of $3.68Bil. The stock has returned -17.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.92.

During the quarter, Congress Park Capital LLC bought 2,610 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 9,175. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.24 per share and a market cap of $293.22Bil. The stock has returned -7.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.