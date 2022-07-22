Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $187.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.77%), XOM(4.74%), and OXY(3.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABR by 532,432 shares. The trade had a 4.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.07.

On 07/22/2022, Arbor Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $15.24 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned -5.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 11,599 shares in NAS:NFLX, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $220.44 per share and a market cap of $97.94Bil. The stock has returned -56.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 75,000 shares in BATS:VIXY, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.26 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF traded for a price of $15.83 per share and a market cap of $294.96Mil. The stock has returned -36.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 11,431 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 42,591. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/22/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $122.42 per share and a market cap of $1,245.55Bil. The stock has returned -32.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-book ratio of 9.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 15,799 shares of NYSE:OXY for a total holding of 125,509. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.35.

On 07/22/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $61.06 per share and a market cap of $57.22Bil. The stock has returned 127.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

