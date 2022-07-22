FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $213.00Mil. The top holdings were IGIB(14.79%), IEFA(10.75%), and IVE(10.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS bought 31,186 shares of NAS:IGIB for a total holding of 618,190. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.93.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $52.18 per share and a market cap of $9.79Bil. The stock has returned -12.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 10,212 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.27.

On 07/22/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $140.88 per share and a market cap of $23.65Bil. The stock has returned -2.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

The guru established a new position worth 25,338 shares in NAS:GNMA, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.9 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund traded for a price of $46.38 per share and a market cap of $338.57Mil. The stock has returned -6.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 15,119-share investment in NAS:VCIT. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.31 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.86 per share and a market cap of $42.17Bil. The stock has returned -12.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS bought 7,773 shares of BATS:MTUM for a total holding of 40,942. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.9.

On 07/22/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $137.53 per share and a market cap of $9.68Bil. The stock has returned -19.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

