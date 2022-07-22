Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $195.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(12.42%), ITOT(9.17%), and SHY(8.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 76,042-share investment in NAS:VCIT. Previously, the stock had a 2.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.31 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.86 per share and a market cap of $42.17Bil. The stock has returned -12.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 86,390 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.27 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.35 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 0.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.36.

The guru sold out of their 41,557-share investment in ARCA:TIP. Previously, the stock had a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.87 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.93 per share and a market cap of $31.59Bil. The stock has returned -4.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 27,549 shares in ARCA:RSP, giving the stock a 1.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.8 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $140.34 per share and a market cap of $30.34Bil. The stock has returned -5.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

The guru established a new position worth 35,154 shares in BATS:MOAT, giving the stock a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.72 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $67.81 per share and a market cap of $6.42Bil. The stock has returned -8.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a price-book ratio of 3.66.

