Costello Asset Management, INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 233 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were ARTNA(9.04%), JNJ(6.76%), and MSFT(5.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Costello Asset Management, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Costello Asset Management, INC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 49,200 shares. The trade had a 5.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/22/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $122.42 per share and a market cap of $1,245.55Bil. The stock has returned -32.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-book ratio of 9.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Costello Asset Management, INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 26,792 shares. The trade had a 3.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.09 per share and a market cap of $2,493.97Bil. The stock has returned 5.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-book ratio of 37.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.48 and a price-sales ratio of 6.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Costello Asset Management, INC reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 10,706 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.05.

On 07/22/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $157.74 per share and a market cap of $73.14Bil. The stock has returned -37.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-book ratio of 6.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Costello Asset Management, INC bought 32,263 shares of NYSE:WTRG for a total holding of 81,159. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.52.

On 07/22/2022, Essential Utilities Inc traded for a price of $48.68 per share and a market cap of $12.76Bil. The stock has returned 4.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essential Utilities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.23 and a price-sales ratio of 6.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Costello Asset Management, INC bought 20,012 shares of NAS:CEG for a total holding of 20,997. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.08.

On 07/22/2022, Constellation Energy Corp traded for a price of $54 per share and a market cap of $17.64Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 119.72, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

