Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 315 stocks valued at a total of $782.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(8.97%), SCHF(8.55%), and VUG(7.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought 525,248 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 531,608. The trade had a 8.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $134.26 per share and a market cap of $96.72Bil. The stock has returned -0.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

During the quarter, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought 243,340 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 247,819. The trade had a 6.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $239.84 per share and a market cap of $72.93Bil. The stock has returned -18.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a price-book ratio of 7.52.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VGT by 89,813 shares. The trade had a 4.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $360.63.

On 07/22/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $353.13 per share and a market cap of $43.83Bil. The stock has returned -13.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a price-book ratio of 7.48.

During the quarter, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought 894,899 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 2,125,774. The trade had a 3.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 07/22/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $31.87 per share and a market cap of $26.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced their investment in NAS:EMXC by 420,744 shares. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.92.

On 07/22/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF traded for a price of $48.38 per share and a market cap of $2.34Bil. The stock has returned -19.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

