Gunderson Capital Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $117.00Mil. The top holdings were SDS(8.54%), DRIP(7.87%), and DXD(7.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 198,974 shares in ARCA:SDS, giving the stock a 8.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.56 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 -2x Shares traded for a price of $45.7 per share and a market cap of $978.27Mil. The stock has returned 4.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 373,821 shares in ARCA:DRIP, giving the stock a 7.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.76 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear -3X Shares traded for a price of $23.04 per share and a market cap of $118.84Mil. The stock has returned -75.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 169,898 shares in ARCA:DXD, giving the stock a 7.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.62 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, ProShares UltraShort Dow 30-2X Shares traded for a price of $48.45 per share and a market cap of $119.18Mil. The stock has returned 5.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 150,756 shares in NYSE:DVN, giving the stock a 7.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.21 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $55.19 per share and a market cap of $36.43Bil. The stock has returned 126.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 13,869-share investment in NAS:ASML. Previously, the stock had a 6.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $559.92 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $534.26 per share and a market cap of $212.21Bil. The stock has returned -25.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-book ratio of 26.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.87 and a price-sales ratio of 10.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

