SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( AXSM)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( AXSM) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company. Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that: (i) Axsome's CMC practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07 and its manufacturing process; (ii) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 NDA on its initially represented timeline; (iii) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the FDA reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (iv) the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; and (v) as a result, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects.

Carvana Co. (: CVNA)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Carvana Co. (: CVNA) against certain of its officers and directors.

On May 18, 2022, the Illinois Secretary of State's office announced that Carvana's license to sell vehicles in Illinois was suspended on May 10 due to the misuse of issuing out-of-state temporary registration permits and for failing to transfer titles. The Secretary of State's office stated that vehicles that have already been purchased but not yet delivered can still be delivered to the purchasers during the suspension, but no new vehicle sales can occur in Illinois during the suspension order.

Ryder System, Inc. (: R)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Ryder System, Inc. (: R) against certain of its officers and directors.

In 2020, a class action complaint was filed in federal court The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) failed to disclose that Ryder’s financial results were inflated as a result of the Company’s practice of overstating the residual values of the vehicles in its fleet; (2) there was no reasonable basis to believe that Ryder would sell its used vehicles for the amounts that it had assigned to them; (3) Ryder’s residual values for its fleet of vehicles exceeded the expected future values that would be realized; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

International Business Machines Corporation (: IBM)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM” or the “Company”) (: IBM) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company. The complaint filed in this class action alleges that before and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants overstated IBM's revenues from its strategic side of the business, by misclassifying and/or shifting revenues from its non-strategic mainframe part of the business, to appease market expectations about the Company's prospects and boost incentive compensation for its executives. This misconduct began before the start of the Class Period and continued throughout. The Complaint alleges that the conduct of the Defendants violates Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act of 1934.

