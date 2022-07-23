FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK HONONLULU, HI 96813

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 815 stocks valued at a total of $2.73Bil. The top holdings were IVV(23.73%), IEFA(5.53%), and SPY(5.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK bought 38,035 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 1,707,299. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/23/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.24 per share and a market cap of $293.22Bil. The stock has returned -7.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 104,606 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/23/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.36 per share and a market cap of $82.56Bil. The stock has returned -9.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 70,561 shares in NAS:IEF, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.41 during the quarter.

On 07/23/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.22 per share and a market cap of $23.41Bil. The stock has returned -10.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK bought 93,561 shares of BATS:USMV for a total holding of 349,488. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.1.

On 07/23/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.7 per share and a market cap of $27.44Bil. The stock has returned -3.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a price-book ratio of 3.99.

During the quarter, FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK bought 64,127 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 2,563,141. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/23/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.87 per share and a market cap of $85.94Bil. The stock has returned -16.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

