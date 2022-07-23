Genesis Investment Management, LLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $1.11Bil. The top holdings were PDD(12.37%), BABA(12.33%), and JD(10.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Genesis Investment Management, LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 1,338,901 shares. The trade had a 8.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 07/23/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $100.61 per share and a market cap of $269.13Bil. The stock has returned -52.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced their investment in NAS:NTES by 1,356,547 shares. The trade had a 7.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.08.

On 07/23/2022, NetEase Inc traded for a price of $95.05 per share and a market cap of $62.43Bil. The stock has returned -14.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NetEase Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-book ratio of 4.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.15 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced their investment in NAS:JD by 2,014,588 shares. The trade had a 6.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.7.

On 07/23/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $61.58 per share and a market cap of $96.17Bil. The stock has returned -18.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -59.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Genesis Investment Management, LLP bought 789,822 shares of NAS:ZLAB for a total holding of 1,610,174. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.4.

On 07/23/2022, Zai Lab Ltd traded for a price of $43.87 per share and a market cap of $4.07Bil. The stock has returned -72.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Zai Lab Ltd has a price-book ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.77 and a price-sales ratio of 23.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Genesis Investment Management, LLP bought 1,766,937 shares of NYSE:NU for a total holding of 15,990,165. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.11.

On 07/23/2022, Nu Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $4.22 per share and a market cap of $19.45Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.39 and a price-sales ratio of 16.21.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

