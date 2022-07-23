First Ascent Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1512 LARIMER ST. DENVER, CO 80202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $529.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(14.30%), VTEB(11.96%), and IUSB(9.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Ascent Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC bought 714,565 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 1,268,313. The trade had a 6.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 07/23/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.75 per share and a market cap of $18.04Bil. The stock has returned -7.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 238,809 shares. The trade had a 4.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/23/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.97 per share and a market cap of $29.37Bil. The stock has returned -6.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC bought 21,594 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 218,343. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/23/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $363.25 per share and a market cap of $258.74Bil. The stock has returned -7.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.83.

During the quarter, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC bought 19,431 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 217,136. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/23/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $197.9 per share and a market cap of $257.83Bil. The stock has returned -10.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

During the quarter, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC bought 55,369 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 595,174. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.99.

On 07/23/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $51.84 per share and a market cap of $46.78Bil. The stock has returned -17.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.