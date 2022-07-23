Pacifica Partners Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5455 152 STREET SURREY, Z4 V3S 5A5

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 491 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.26%), BOND(4.13%), and GOOG(3.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pacifica Partners Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought 25,236 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 27,523. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.54.

On 07/23/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $118.55 per share and a market cap of $23.41Bil. The stock has returned -19.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:NTR by 11,818 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.2.

On 07/23/2022, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $78.32 per share and a market cap of $43.28Bil. The stock has returned 34.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought 5,935 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 6,293. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 07/23/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $143.02 per share and a market cap of $343.15Bil. The stock has returned 6.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-book ratio of 7.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.46 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought 14,225 shares of NAS:MU for a total holding of 14,625. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.07.

On 07/23/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $61.29 per share and a market cap of $67.61Bil. The stock has returned -18.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought 223 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 46,720. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 07/23/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $108.36 per share and a market cap of $1,423.93Bil. The stock has returned -18.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-book ratio of 5.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.92 and a price-sales ratio of 5.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.