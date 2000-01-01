Snap Inc.'s ( SNAP, Financial) stock plummeted by an eye-watering 39% on Friday. The butchering was a result of weak second-quarter 2022 results released on Thursday, where the company missed both top- and bottom-line estimates for growth.

The stock closed around $9.96 per share on June 22, which is the lowest since the pandemic bottom in 2020.

In this discussion, I will dive into the reasons for the decline, the valuation and if the market may have overreacted on a below-average quarter.

Were the results that bad?

Despite the bloodbath with the share price, the Snapchat parent company's quarter was not terrible. The company increased its daily active users by 18% year over year to 347 million, which was a positive. Revenue also grew 13% year over year to $1.1 billion. This was up approximately 5% sequentially over the prior quarter, but down 14% from the strong fourth-quarter 2021 results. Additionally, revenue missed Wall Street's expectations by around $23 million.

The gross profit increased by a fantastic 86% to $664 million, up from $357 million in the prior year. It was also up roughly 3.6% over the prior quarter, but again down around 21% from fourth-quarter results.

This is not unusual, however. Companies that make the majority of their revenue from advertising tend to see a strong fourth quarter due to the increase in ad spend by advertizers during the holiday shopping season. A decline in ad revenue during the first and second quarter versus the fourth quarter is also seen in Alphabet Inc.'s ( GOOGL, Financial) financials, which makes 97% of its revenue from advertising. Thus, in this case I do not believe the decline in revenue compared to the fourth quarter is a major issue as it is up both sequentially and year over year.

However, given the high inflation and rising interest rate environment along with forecasts of a “shallow but long recession” starting in the fourth quarter of this year, Wall Street is extra sensitive to growth stocks. We have seen a similar butchering with Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial) and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. ( META, Financial) recently.

The lack of profitability also does not help Snap as its operating losses swelled to $401 million from a $271.5 million loss in the prior quarter. However, it should be noted the social media company invested an extra $134 million into research and development during the quarter and increased sales and marketing investments by $131 million. Since it is clear the company is investing for the future, I would not penalize the stock too much.

Earnings per share came in at a loss of 26 cents, which missed analyst expectations by five cents. Operating cash flow also swelled to -$124 million, which was worse than the -$101 million recorded in the prior year.

Snap's balance sheet is in a strong cash position with $4.8 billion in cash and short-term investments. However, it also has $3.7 billion in long-term debt, which should be taken into account.

Despite the shaky quarter, management authorized a stock buyback program of $500 million, which shows confidence in the stock. However, following ad giant Google and Apple ( AAPL, Financial), the company did announce a slowdown in hiring and plans to reduce operating expense growth.

Valuation

According to the GF Value Line, Snap has a fair value of $49 per share based on historical ratios, past financial performance and future earnings projections. Therefore, the stock is significantly undervalued as of the time of writing.

Metaverse leader

Snap has always been an innovative company, having pioneered the “story” social media posts that last just 24 hours and boosted engagement among social media users. This later inspired Instagram and Facebook stories and, to some extent, TikTok stories as social media apps have converged with the same feature offerings. However, the parent company of Snapchat is still a key leader in augmented reality. Its AR lens feature is best in class and continuously improving.

For instance, in the prior quarter, Snap introduced “Dress Up,” enabling users to virtually “try on” clothes and accessories. This feature is not just a gimmick; big name fashion brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Dior are already using the feature as a form of advertising. The platform even partnered with Vogue to enable a fashion lovers' paradise, where they could try on brands like Versace and Balenciaga.

Source: Snapchat AR Try On Lens for clothes

A key element which may help this experience scale is the “Camera Kit” offering, which enables brands such as Puma or Tiffany & Co. to implement the “AR Try On Lenses” into their own mobile applications. Although still in the early stages, this expands Snap's reach from a “walled garden” application to what I like to call “AR as a service.”

Snap is also one of the most psychologically savvy companies as it tends to focus on “close friends,” which usually generate higher conversion referrals than a random influencer you would see on Instagram.



Wall Street has snapped Snap

Approximately 12 Wall Street analyst firms slashed their price targets for Snap. Analysts from Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to a hold based on concerns about the demand for advertising in the upcoming year. They also believe Snapchat may have been displaced by TikTok as the “experimental platform” for users and advertisers alike.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth also slashed his price target to $9. He believes TikTok’s high engagement and monetization is impacting Snap’s business.

Final thoughts

Snap is a true pioneer in both highly engaging social media features and AR technology. However, given the highly competitive and converging social media world, it has not managed to show a sustainable moat to protect its features and unique selling points.

The company is at the forefront of AR Shopping, but then again it is only a matter of time before Meta Platforms gains traction in this area after betting the company on the metaverse. Snap did not have a terrible quarter, but given the highly sensitive environment, Wall Street is taking no prisoners. The stock is undervalued right now, but I consider it to be a value trap in the long term, so investors should be cautious.