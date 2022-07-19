With over $5,000 in cash prizes awarded to artists, this contest is designed to reward a winning artist in particular genres as they generate promotion, winners are decided by fans and loyal followers

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce its “Song of the Summer” contest and artist promotion.

The submission process opened to artists last week as the Company received an immediate positive response with entries pouring in. The contest registration will remain open until July 31, 2022, as fan voting begins in August 2022 to determine each of the 5 winners per genre. (See contest details below)

The contest is being promoted to over 120,000 registered music artists in the Company’s database as well as posted across all social channels, blogs, and related media exposure received by each artist and their fans.

“This contest has been a highly sought after and anticipated promotion since it began with the former Artist Republik management team. Now that our team has taken over, it’s our pleasure to have revamped the contest with new technology, tracking, leader boards, promotion, and tools for each artist to promote themselves to fans to attract the most votes to their “Song of the Summer” submission. In previous years the promotion has garnered over 10,000 sign-ups but the artists have never had the opportunity to engage with their fans beyond the vote. With our 360 offering including Artist Republik services, FeaturedX and Fan Pass Live each artist can continue monetizing from the fan engagement created by our promotion, further gathering more content, traffic and revenue for the Company overall,” said Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

SEE CONTEST PROMOTION – DETAILS – DESCRIPTION BELOW:

https://artistrepublik.com/sots

https://blog.artistrepublik.com/2022/07/19/our-song-of-the-summer-contest-is-back/

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Audiences can visit the website at www.fanpasslive.com or download the mobile app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fan Pass offers a seven-day free trial, which provides a VIP all-access pass. After seven days, this free trial converts to a fee-based subscription of $2.99 per month, of which artists also receive up to 40% as revenue sharing on a recurring monthly basis.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since pivoted its business focus to its Music Artist Offering, a one of a kind 360 artist platform. The offering now includes music production/collaboration, music distribution (Spotify, SoundCloud, Play Listing, Livestream/live events, promotions, ticket sales, behind the scenes, Merch designs/store/ship, tips, fan interaction, subscription offerings and more, which all equal revenue sharing and earning for all music artists. It is the Company’s goal to become the new launch point for Indie Artists, as well as Artists at all levels, as they build engagement, revenue, and fans/followers.

Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen, with its acquisition of Artist Republik and FeaturedX in January 2022.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.comwww.FanPassLive.comwww.artistrepublik.com/ and www.featuredx.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: [email protected]

www.Friendable.com