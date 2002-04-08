SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (: TSN) awarded $1.5 million in grants to 63 non-profit organizations to support hunger relief and community assistance programs, the company announced today. These donations are part of a nationwide philanthropy program supported by Tyson Foods and include most Feeding America® member food banks.



The grants from Tyson Foods’ Social Investment Committee will fund a variety of programs to address hunger relief through backpack programs, mobile food pantries and more.

“We’re committed to relieving hunger and are honored to support organizations that work hard every day to help communities impacted by food insecurity,” said Tim Grailer, Sr. Director of Business Operations, Sustainability & Strategy, Tyson Foods. “These grants will support hunger relief agencies across the country increase their capacity and provide greater access to protein.”

These national grants were awarded in response to requests by food banks to support food assistance programs, as well as local first responders seeking to improve the efficiency of their operations.

“More than 38 million people, including 12 million children, are food insecure in America,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president, corporate partnerships, Feeding America. “The Feeding America network of food banks is working hard to meet the needs of communities facing hunger across the country. We are grateful for Tyson’s longstanding commitment to helping our neighbors who may not know where they will find their next meal.”

As reported in the recent 2021 Sustainability Report, the company donated more than 16 million pounds of protein, valued at $36 million and equivalent to 64 million meals, to support food banks, pantries, and hunger relief organizations.

Tyson Foods is committed to helping those in need and serving communities where its team members work, live and play. The company strives to be the most sought-after place to work and ensure team members have the tools and resources they need to be successful. As we look for new ways to offer support and care for our people, we’ve piloted subsidized and onsite childcare, seven near-site health centers, legal and citizenship support for immigrant team members and we recently announced free education assistance for all U.S. team members. We’re also helping address the barriers of transportation through a growing ride-share program that provides a low-cost way to commute to work at Tyson.

Organizations Tyson Foods supported with these grants include:

Alabama Food Bank of North Alabama

Arkansas Delta Regional Community Service Outreach Network Samaritan House Community Center River Valley Food Kids Arkansas Food Bank Northwest Arkansas Food Bank Harvest Texarkana Compassion Center of Northwest Arkansas Inc. Crawford Sebastian Community Development Council Inc. Rockin’ Baker Academy Apple Seeds Inc. Northwest Arkansas Equality Inc. Teen Action and Support Center Central Arkansas Library System Foundation Rogers Public Education Foundation Inc. Linwood Moscow Volunteer Fire Department The Transformation Project Incorporated

Florida Regional Food Bank of Northeast Florida, Inc.

Georgia Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Georgia Mountain Food Bank, Inc.

Illinois Northern Illinois Food Bank People’s Resource Center

Indiana Second Harvest Food Bank East Central Indiana Food Finders Food Bank Harrison County Community Services, Inc.

Iowa Food Bank of Iowa Perry Community School District Friends of the Perry Public Library (Pass Through Grant For Farmer Market) Iowa Jag, Inc. Siouxland Community Soup Kitchen, Inc. Perry Area Emergency Food Council Food Bank of Siouxland, Inc. Lutheran Services in Iowa

Kansas Kansas Food Bank Warehouse, Inc. Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, Inc.

Kentucky Freestore Food Bank

Mississippi Mississippi Food Network Union Fire Dept

Missouri Second Harvest Community Food Bank Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri Southeast Missouri Food Bank Open Door Service Center Harvesters-The Community Food Network Community Baptist Church

Nebraska Foodbank for the Heartland Siouxland Y Islamic Center of Lexington, Inc. Refugee Empowerment Center Heart Ministry Center, Inc. St. Vincent De Paul Simon House, Inc. Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc. Bright Horizons Resources for Survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Inc.

North Carolina Second Harvest Food Bank Northwest North Carolina Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Samaritan Kitchen of Wilkes, Inc. Common Heart, Inc.

Ohio Freestore-Foodbank, Inc. Second Harvest Foodbank of North Central Ohio

Oklahoma Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Enid & N. Central Oklahoma, Inc. (Feeding For Elderly)

Pennsylvania Citizens Fire Co. No. 1 of Gordon, PA

Tennessee Second Harvest Food Bank Middle Tennessee Mid-South Food Bank Nashville International Center for Empowerment

Texas San Antonio Food Bank, Inc. Grayson Grand Central Station

Virginia Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

Washington Blue Mountain Action Council



About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 137,000 team members on October 2, 2021. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com .

