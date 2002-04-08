



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces that it has signed a distribution partnership with Ontario's Gourmet Trading Co. Based out of Mississauga, Ontario (and the Greater Toronto Area), Gourmet Trading has been delivering Specialty and better-for-you specialty food brands in North America. They have continuously created value for their customers and suppliers coast to coast through "Warehouse" and "DSD" (Direct to Store Distribution) models - with a current footprint of 3000+ doors and access to over 5000 doors nationwide.

"Gourmet Trading's sales team and network of distribution partners were an excellent fit for Else Nutrition from the launch stage, and into national distribution. Their dedication, professionalism, yet hands-on and nimble approach to consumer goods distribution, will serve to both develop and execute our brand's aggressive Canadian distribution strategy," stated Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "We are in excellent company with strong brands across various categories and we anticipate strong momentum and business growth out of the gate," she added.

The Canadian grocery market consists of approximately 15,000 doors, with the Baby Category projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026. Else Nutrition will immediately begin targeting all appropriate Grocery and Drug Channel key accounts with the help of Gourmet Trading Co to build their Baby, Toddler, and Kids portfolio, offering access to the greater market.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition G.H. Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed on TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents and gained national retailer support Sprouts Farmers Market, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It recently won the 'Best Dairy Alternative' Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

