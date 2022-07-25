PR Newswire

Event Taking Place in Boston on July 26-28, 2022

EDINBURGH, Scotland, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC Biopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer treatment, today announced that several key executives will speak at The 3rd Gamma Delta T Therapies Summit, which will take place on July 26-28, 2022 in Boston, MA.

TC BioPharm will participate in five separate conference sessions

Emilio Cosimo , Product Development Manager, will participate in a workshop, " Characterizing Gamma Delta Subsets to Interrogate Function & Therapeutic Application ," on July 26, 2022 at 11am EDT .

Dr. Michael Leek, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, will hold a session, "Gamma Delta T Therapies – From 'Last Chance' to Surrogate Front Line Treatment (Vd2)," on July 27, 2022 at 4:30pm EDT.

Angela Scott, Co-Founder & COO, will participate in a panel discussion, "Defining a 'Super-Donor' & Discussing Cell Source Considerations to Maximize Off-the-Shelf Product Quality," on July 28, 2022 at 12pm EDT.

Dr. Leek will participate in a panel discussion, "Sharing Perspectives on the Application & Attractiveness of Gamma Delta T Therapy in a Competitive Treatment Landscape," on July 28, 2022 at 12pm EDT.

Scott will hold a session, "Developing Allogeneic Manufacturing Processes to Scale GMP-Compliant, Freeze-Thaw Products (Vd2)," on July 28, 2022 at 2:30pm EDT.

The 3rd Gamma Delta T Therapies Summit will take place in-person for the first time and bring together over 120 leaders in the field. For more information, visit the conference's website.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

