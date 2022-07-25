Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $2.23Bil. The top holdings were VNQ(35.27%), VWO(12.21%), and XLV(5.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 428,730 shares. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 07/25/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $136.25 per share and a market cap of $40.75Bil. The stock has returned -9.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a price-book ratio of 7.45.

The guru sold out of their 99,789-share investment in NAS:SOXX. Previously, the stock had a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $405.18 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund traded for a price of $385.69 per share and a market cap of $6.98Bil. The stock has returned -11.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

During the quarter, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) bought 410,070 shares of NAS:GRID for a total holding of 422,220. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.55.

On 07/25/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru traded for a price of $81.8 per share and a market cap of $588.34Mil. The stock has returned -12.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru has a price-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

The guru sold out of their 678,130-share investment in ARCA:KBE. Previously, the stock had a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.32 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, SPDR S&P Bank ETF traded for a price of $46.79 per share and a market cap of $2.10Bil. The stock has returned -1.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.10.

The guru established a new position worth 95,000 shares in BATS:IGV, giving the stock a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $294.62 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $283.13 per share and a market cap of $4.62Bil. The stock has returned -29.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a price-book ratio of 6.54.

