DonorDrive, an EngageSmart (NYSE%3A+ESMT) solution and makers of an advanced enterprise digital fundraising platform, announced it has been named Salesforce.org’s 2022 Nonprofit Product Partner of the Year for the Americas. The award was presented during the Salesforce.org Unite Partner Summit on June 1, 2022.

This award recognizes the partnership between Salesforce.org and DonorDrive and its success driving results for great causes, including some of the world’s largest and most innovative nonprofits.

“A great partnership begins with the end in mind: in this case, a successful fundraising experience that leads to growth, efficiency, and mission success for our joint nonprofit clients,” said Marc Rubner, CEO of DonorDrive. “DonorDrive and Salesforce are always laser-focused on the success of the nonprofit community. This award is validation that we’re better together when working toward that shared objective.”

“Salesforce.org is thrilled to award DonorDrive the 2022 Product Partner of the Year award for its success in the nonprofit sector,” said David Averill, Vice President of AMER Alliances and Channels at Salesforce.org. “DonorDrive has been a highly-valued partner to Salesforce.org and proven its ability to help nonprofits reach their goals and drive greater impact for their causes. Looking to the future, I’m excited about our continued partnership and working together to ensure nonprofits have the tools they need to forward their missions.”

The DonorDrive for Salesforce integration allows nonprofits to leverage Salesforce as their system of record for all fundraising data. Nonprofits can track all supporter data in Salesforce — from relationships to engagement to giving history. Key innovations for clients like National MS Society, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, V Foundation, National Alliance on Mental Illness, The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Center, and more, include:

The ability to sync standard fields, custom fields, and form questions directly into Salesforce. DonorDrive stores data to standard objects, maximizing the experience and value of the Salesforce platform.

DonorDrive’s bidirectional constituent sync, which ensures data stays as up-to-date as possible across both systems. Data also stays clean by matching to existing records in Salesforce, reducing duplicates, and saving the team time and resources.

DonorDrive’s NPSP app, which was built by certified Salesforce developers and is backed by DonorDrive’s top-rated customer support team. DonorDrive and Salesforce cut out middleware, keeping data secure with an integration that’s easy to set up and maintain.

"This award is recognition of the partnership between Salesforce.org and DonorDrive driving results for amazing causes. Nonprofits need knowledgeable partners and strategic guidance for digital transformation now more than ever, and Salesforce+DonorDrive delivers on that," said Buck Rumely, Chief Strategy Officer at DonorDrive.

About DonorDrive:

DonorDrive, an EngageSmart solution, is an advanced digital fundraising platform for nonprofits that turns everyday people into powerful fundraisers. Drive more revenue for your cause with the most immersive, connected, and well-designed fundraising experience ever made. For more than 20 years, DonorDrive has helped hundreds of nonprofits like Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Covenant House, Doctors Without Borders, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Muscular Dystrophy Association, World Vision, and hundreds more to raise billions of dollars. To learn more about DonorDrive, visit www.donordrive.com.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves 84,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,100 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fengagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

