BTC Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 252 stocks valued at a total of $824.00Mil. The top holdings were BND(4.70%), AAPL(4.16%), and MSFT(3.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BTC Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:STLD by 141,151 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.15.

On 07/25/2022, Steel Dynamics Inc traded for a price of $67.87 per share and a market cap of $12.57Bil. The stock has returned 14.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steel Dynamics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 21,441 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 07/25/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $168.08 per share and a market cap of $432.98Bil. The stock has returned -11.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-book ratio of 16.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.95 and a price-sales ratio of 14.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, BTC Capital Management, Inc. bought 32,591 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 132,596. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.08.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $149.4697 per share and a market cap of $51.93Bil. The stock has returned -3.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

The guru established a new position worth 39,666 shares in BATS:GVI, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.88 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.31 per share and a market cap of $2.36Bil. The stock has returned -7.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 81,319 shares in ARCA:VTEB, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.99 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.645 per share and a market cap of $18.15Bil. The stock has returned -7.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

