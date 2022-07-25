Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

46 Rothschild Blvd Tel-Aviv, L3 66883

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $1.05Bil. The top holdings were SPY(32.77%), QQQ(15.53%), and VOO(12.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought 146,042 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 911,113. The trade had a 5.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/25/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $394.41 per share and a market cap of $359.06Bil. The stock has returned -8.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought 68,650 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 364,614. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $362.595 per share and a market cap of $259.12Bil. The stock has returned -7.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

During the quarter, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought 234,950 shares of NAS:MCHI for a total holding of 525,368. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.14.

On 07/25/2022, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $51.37 per share and a market cap of $8.13Bil. The stock has returned -32.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought 31,435 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 174,092. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $396.44 per share and a market cap of $293.36Bil. The stock has returned -8.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought 39,254 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 581,353. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/25/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $300.76 per share and a market cap of $167.24Bil. The stock has returned -16.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.92.

