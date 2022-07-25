HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 348 stocks valued at a total of $149.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.36%), V(3.95%), and TOTL(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC bought 122,152 shares of ARCA:IQDF for a total holding of 128,632. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.97.

On 07/25/2022, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $20.53 per share and a market cap of $497.79Mil. The stock has returned -17.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in BATS:ICSH by 19,942 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 07/25/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.0352 per share and a market cap of $6.63Bil. The stock has returned -0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC bought 8,744 shares of ARCA:QDF for a total holding of 67,965. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.

On 07/25/2022, FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $52.6 per share and a market cap of $1.57Bil. The stock has returned -5.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a price-book ratio of 3.14.

The guru sold out of their 9,040-share investment in ARCA:SCHZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.23 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.4996 per share and a market cap of $7.43Bil. The stock has returned -9.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC bought 11,401 shares of ARCA:DES for a total holding of 93,511. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.88.

On 07/25/2022, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $29.1753 per share and a market cap of $1.77Bil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

