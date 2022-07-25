HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 186 stocks valued at a total of $338.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.05%), USHY(3.08%), and VIG(1.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USHY by 369,090 shares. The trade had a 2.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.35.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $36.06 per share and a market cap of $7.07Bil. The stock has returned -8.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a price-book ratio of 7.00.

HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 230,421 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.77.

On 07/25/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.84 per share and a market cap of $21.43Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 63,332-share investment in ARCA:IVE. Previously, the stock had a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $147.27 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $140.75 per share and a market cap of $23.63Bil. The stock has returned -2.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 177,488 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/25/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.1 per share and a market cap of $20.27Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 41,724 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.69.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $148.38 per share and a market cap of $62.17Bil. The stock has returned -4.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a price-book ratio of 4.25.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

