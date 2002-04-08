ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec ( IOSP) today announced it has been awarded a Gold rating for sustainability performance by EcoVadis for the third consecutive year. A Gold rating puts Innospec in the top 7% of companies globally.



EcoVadis is among the world’s largest and most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings and scores more than 85,000 companies. It uses a methodology aligned to international sustainability standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, UN Global Compact and ISO 26000. The evidence-based methodology includes assessment against four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our Gold rating again reflects Innospec’s continued focus on ESG and our commitment to sustainability and transparency. Sustainability themes are driving the majority of our current sales and future growth opportunities, and we are excited to continue our collaborative engagement with all stakeholders as we further invest in ESG leadership.”

Helen Coy, Global Senior ESG Manager, said, “Retaining a Gold rating recognizes the collective hard work undertaken by employees at all levels of Innospec globally to advance and integrate our sustainability programs into our daily business activities.”

To learn more about Innospec’s approach to corporate responsibility, ESG and sustainability, please visit https://innospecsustainability.com/.

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 1,900 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

