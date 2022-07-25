ONE Advisory Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $151.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(22.22%), ESGU(13.49%), and IUSB(10.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ONE Advisory Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGU by 54,402 shares. The trade had a 3.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.29.

On 07/25/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $88.01 per share and a market cap of $22.25Bil. The stock has returned -10.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.65.

The guru established a new position worth 75,120 shares in BATS:EEMV, giving the stock a 2.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.59 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $55.1864 per share and a market cap of $5.86Bil. The stock has returned -10.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGE by 115,458 shares. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.74.

On 07/25/2022, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $31.69 per share and a market cap of $4.33Bil. The stock has returned -24.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 36,272 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $97.45 per share and a market cap of $63.44Bil. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

The guru established a new position worth 31,418 shares in ARCA:HDV, giving the stock a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.21 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $100.06 per share and a market cap of $12.23Bil. The stock has returned 6.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a price-book ratio of 3.63.

