The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that for the fifth consecutive year, it has earned a top score on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and maintained its distinction as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. Administered by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities, the DEI is considered to be the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion.

“It is an honor to be recognized once again for our efforts to create a workplace that promotes the strengths of all people,” said Diane Kurtzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Travelers. “By focusing on each individual’s abilities, we’re able to further build upon our inclusive culture and provide an environment where everyone has an opportunity to thrive.”

Below are examples of the company’s many initiatives designed to support people of all abilities:

A Disability & Allies Diversity Network, which focuses on breaking down barriers to success and creating a more understanding and disability-aware workplace.

Providing a centralized team that is dedicated to addressing accommodation requests and ensuring that employees with differing needs have the resources to be successful in their roles.

Maintaining partnerships with universities and state agencies that assist with job placement, shadowing events and internships for neurodiverse students.

Upholding membership in the Neurodiversity+%40+Work+Employer+Roundtable, which brings together companies that are committed to furthering neurodiversity-focused hiring efforts.

Over the years, Travelers has been recognized by many organizations for its neurodiverse-inclusive culture. Accolades the company has received include the Employer of the Year award by Lifeworks, a Minnesota-based nonprofit that promotes employment and advancement for people with disabilities; Connecticut’s Employer of the Year award by Disability:IN; and the Award of Excellence by Autism Services and Resources of Connecticut.

For more information about the DEI, visit DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

