Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the expansion of its Designed+Delivery service into the Canadian market. The new service will enable Canadian brands and retailers to reach consumers throughout Canada and the US.

“Pitney Bowes is excited to help make ecommerce logistics easier for Canadian brands and retailers,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP & President, Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce. “We are bringing to bear our mature US-domestic delivery network, deep Canadian carrier partnerships, knowledge of the Canadian consumer, and expertise in cross-border logistics to offer tailored services for Canadian retailers who want to deliver the absolute best order experience for their customers.”

The new service will help Canadian brands and retailers optimize delivery speed and shipping costs both domestically and to the US. Built on decades of experience working in the Canadian market and helping US and UK retailers reach Canadian consumers, the service offers:

Sortation facilities in or near populous coastal areas to optimize transit times across Canada

The most diversified last mile delivery network, leveraging a wide variety of delivery provider partnerships to continuously improve performance and cost with a single integration and single invoice—making multicarrier easy for shippers of all sizes

Customizable branded tracking application included with the service at no additional cost, to create a seamless and loyalty-driving order experience for brands and consumers alike

Clients of the DesignedDelivery service can take advantage of Pitney Bowes consultative teams to configure the solution based on proprietary market and consumer insights and advanced modeling technology to accommodate each shipper’s unique needs— whether they are marketplace operators or sellers, independent retailers, or third-party logistics providers. The platform, which is already experiencing unprecedented interest from some of the country’s largest shippers, is purpose-built for B2C ecommerce and provides online brands with unparalleled versatility, insight, transparency and consultative support.

About Pitney Bowes

