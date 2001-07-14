Row+House and Rumble, two of Xponential+Fitness%26rsquo%3B (NYSE: XPOF) powerhouse brands, announced today that C4+Energy, one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States, is their new proud energy drink partner. Created by Nutrabolt, the Human Performance Company, C4 Energy®, and C4 Smart Energy® will now be available at participating studios nationwide.

Row House is the nation’s largest network of rowing workout studios, and their group classes offer high-energy, music-driven rowing intervals combined with floor-based strength exercises. The workout is low-impact and suitable for people of all fitness levels. Row House deeply values community with its classes taught and executed in synchrony.

"Row House is a tight-knit community of engaged members committed to their health and fitness, and our partnership with C4 Energy will help take their workouts to the next level,” said Nik Kish, President of Row House. “We're very selective about the products we make available in-studio to our loyal members, so this partnership is an indication of our strong support of the C4 Energy brand and what they stand for: fueling mental and performance energy for the outperformers and overachievers who are working tirelessly to unleash their potential. The brand synergy between C4 Energy and Row House is best-in-class, and we are proud to bring this product to our members.”

Rumble Boxing pairs boxing, HIIT, metabolic conditioning, and strength training group fitness for an all-encompassing workout that truly anyone can do. The boxing concept aims to develop courage, determination, focus and stamina. Classes are evenly divided between boxing and resistance training, allowing for a well-rounded, full-body workout.

"C4 Energy is an ideal energy drink partner for our brand as our goal is to inspire our members to keep hustling, celebrate their courage and diversity, and remind them that working out should be enjoyable. C4 products only fuel that fire,” said Shaun Grove, President of Rumble. “Rumble was created to shake up the norms of the group fitness world, just like C4 Energy is doing for the energy drink space."

The partnership with C4 marks another strategic step forward for Xponential Fitness as it expands its B2B efforts across its portfolio of 10 fitness brands, having recently partnered with Lululemon, among other companies. Row House and Rumble are excited to partner with C4 Energy as they are all committed to improving, strengthening, and energizing their consumers. Motivation and support are core values of these three brands, and C4 Energy is determined to help members exceed their expectations and unlock their potential.

“We are so proud to partner with fitness studios that truly support their members in unlocking their limitless potential,” said Senior Vice President of Sales at Nutrabolt, Aaron Heidebreicht. “C4 Energy is made for the active lifestyles of Row House and Rumble members, and we are thrilled to offer our better-for-you energy drinks with clinically studied ingredients, refreshing flavors, and zero sugars and carbs to communities that are looking to reach peak performance.”

For more information about Xponential Fitness, Inc., visit xponential.com and for more information about C4 Energy, visit cellucor.com%2Fpages%2Fc4-energy.

ABOUT ROW HOUSE

Founded in 2014, Row House is the largest indoor rowing brand by number of studios, offering personalized performance metrics, resistance training, rowing and stretching exercises to build aerobic endurance and muscular strength. The low-impact nature of rowing workouts makes Row House accessible to a broad range of consumers with six signature Row House class formats including introductory, interval-based, strength training, stretching and two endurance-based formats. Its high-quality instructors are trained through a specialized training program for Authorized Rowing Coaches, known as “RH University.” Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 and Top New Franchises for two years running, as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020 and 2021, Row House is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Row House, visit www.therowhouse.com.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Founded in New York City in 2017, Rumble is a group fitness concept delivering a combination of boxing-inspired circuits and the transformative power of resistance training. Pro and amateur fighters glove up together, no matter their fitness level or skill, to reveal their inner fighter. The experience is a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body cardio and strength workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. Rumble was founded by Noah Neiman (former Barry's Bootcamp Master Trainer, and cast member of Bravo’s Work Out New York), Eugene Remm (Co-Founder of Catch Hospitality Group (Catch Restaurants, CATCH STEAK, Lexington Brass), Andy Stenzler (Co-Founder Cosí, Kidville), and Anthony DiMarco (13-time IRONMAN, former Managing Director, Google). Rumble is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 12 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training, and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

ABOUT NUTRABOLT

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company’s disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt’s portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

