Rayonier Inc. ( NYSE:RYN, Financial) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.285 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2022.

The Company also announced today that the Company’s board of directors, in its capacity as the board of directors of the general partner of Rayonier, L.P., has declared a third quarter cash distribution of $0.285 per operating partnership unit. The cash distribution is payable on September 30, 2022, to holders of record on September 16, 2022.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.80 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (486,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

