SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for residents, property owners, managers, developers and homebuilders, today announced the appointment of Terry Danner, CEO of multifamily workflow management leader SightPlan, as its Executive Vice President of Sales. The news follows SmartRent’s acquisition of SightPlan in March 2022, which marked an advancement for SmartRent’s cloud-based SaaS capabilities and services.

In his new role, Danner will be instrumental in integrating SmartRent and SightPlan product sales and operations, leading the evolution of SmartRent’s product suite. The companies’ products jointly solve longstanding problems for property owners, staff, and residents, and Danner will be responsible for driving strategic growth across current and future markets that bring SmartRent’s benefits to more owners and operators.

“Terry is a seasoned leader and accomplished industry veteran who is well suited to lead SmartRent in its next stage of growth,” said Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent. “His strong relationships and expertise in key real estate sectors are a true asset to the company as we integrate SightPlan’s technology and continue to scale.”

Danner started his career at Summit Properties, which was later acquired by Camden Property Trust, and thereafter assumed executive leadership roles at Trammell Crow Residential Services. He later co-founded Riverstone Residential Group, the industry’s largest third-party management firm. Danner served as CEO at Riverstone, leading to the company’s merger with Greystar in mid-2014, the nation's largest multifamily owner and operator. Following the merger, Danner was responsible for the company’s nine real estate operating divisions, the client services and business development group, the renovations and regional maintenance team, and ancillary business lines.

“After having a strong working relationship with SmartRent for many years, I’m excited to join the leadership team and help further integrate the SightPlan and SmartRent solutions to achieve positive results for new and existing clients,” said Danner. “SmartRent has already made a significant impact in a short time, and I look forward to collaborating with this incredible team and shaping the next stage of the company.”

Danner’s commitment to the multifamily industry is evident in his roles with the National Apartment Association (NAA), including contributions as a longtime member of the NAA Board of Directors and his leadership on many of its committees. He has also been active in the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding SmartRent’s leadership team and the Company’s growth and scalability. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is an enterprise real estate technology company that provides comprehensive management software and applications designed for property owners, managers and residents. Its suite of products and services, which includes both smart building hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, provides seamless visibility and control over real estate assets. The Company’s platform lowers operating costs, increases revenues, mitigates operational friction and protects assets for owners and operators, while providing a differentiated, elevated living experience for residents. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

