PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Q3 2022 predictions from the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, a quarterly publication of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"Relatively speaking, we've seen less volatility in M&A activity globally than in other corners of the market, such as equities," said Bob Petrocchi, Co-Head, SS&C Intralinks. "As anticipated, M&A volume trended downward, and we expect a neutral to negative outlook for Q3. However, if we keep the bigger picture in mind, Q3 2022 volume is forecasted to be higher than Q3 2020 and Q3 2019 by over 20%. So, from our view, the markets are still active."

Regional market forecasts for Q3 2022 M&A activity:

Asia Pacific shows moderate negative movement in Q3 2022, with China's outsized macroeconomic impact moving the territory towards the lower end of a growth range of -5 to +5% quarter on quarter and Q3 2021.

shows moderate negative movement in Q3 2022, with outsized macroeconomic impact moving the territory towards the lower end of a growth range of -5 to +5% quarter on quarter and Q3 2021. Europe , the Middle East and Africa are forecast to remain flat against Q2 2022 and Q3 2021 with a range of -5 to +5% growth.

, are forecast to remain flat against Q2 2022 and Q3 2021 with a range of -5 to +5% growth. Latin America saw strong numbers through 2021 and is forecast to underperform Q3 2021 by double digits.

saw strong numbers through 2021 and is forecast to underperform Q3 2021 by double digits. North America's heated 2021 volume has relieved some pressure in Q1. As a result, we forecast the region in the underperform range of less than -5% versus Q2 2022 and Q3 2021.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-intralinks-sees-active-q3-2022-for-ma-despite-slowing-volumes-301592039.html

SOURCE SS&C