To help bring more climate-friendly assistance programs to northern Illinois families and businesses, ComEd today announced a $1.8 million competitive grant program to support nonprofit organizations in offering assistance programs focused on clean energy to limited-income customers in the communities the energy company serves.

ComEd’s Climate Friendly Grant Assistance program will award grants up to $450,000 each to four nonprofit organizations to develop and administer climate-friendly and complementary programs. Eligible nonprofit candidates must be 501(c)(3) certified, serve the ComEd service territory, implement diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, and have not received a grant from Exelon or any subsidiary within the past 12 months.

“The economic gap that was widened by the pandemic continues to be exacerbated by events happening locally and overseas,” said Melissa+Washington, senior vice president of customer operations and chief customer officer, ComEd. “As part of our commitment to find creative solutions to lift up northern Illinois families and businesses and ensure everyone shares in the benefits of clean energy, ComEd is looking to tap into the ideas of nonprofits who directly support the communities we are privileged to serve.”

Interested nonprofits can review the complete grant guidelines, download a request for proposal and access an application at ComEd.com%2FNonProfitGrant.

Applications are being accepted now through 5 p.m. CT Aug. 5, 2022, and can be submitted online at [email protected], by fax at 443-213-3553, or by U.S. mail, postmarked by Aug. 5, 2022, to ComEd, Attention – Climate Friendly Grant Program, P.O. Box 2550, Chicago, Ill. 60690

Existing Climate-Friendly Programs for Limited-Income Customers

ComEd’s Climate Friendly Grant Assistance program is just the latest ComEd effort to lift the communities it serves and ensure the benefits of clean energy are distributed equitably. Some existing programs include:

To help eligible customers who are facing economic hardship, ComEd offers several bill-assistance options including deferred payment arrangements and grants to help these customers maintain access to reliable, low-carbon energy. For information or to enroll in one of these options, visit ComEd.com%2FPayment+Assistance or call 800-334-7661 (800-EDISON-1), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Give-A-Ray Made possible by Illinois+Solar+for+All, this program offers the opportunity for income-eligible ComEd residential customers, regardless of where they live, to take advantage of community solar projects in Rockford and Kankakee, Ill., without paying any subscription fees. By subscribing to a community solar project, which is a "farm" of solar panels owned and operated by a community solar developer, customers can save an average of $1,000 annually on their energy bills. For more information, visit ComEd.com%2FGiveARay.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population.

