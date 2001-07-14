Factual entertainment media company Curiosity (Nasdaq: CURI) and global edtech firm Macademia today announced a partnership that adds the Da Vinci Kids educational streaming and interactive learning platform to Curiosity’s Smart+Bundle. The bundle, offered through Curiosity’s flagship streamer Curiosity Stream, gives viewers access to seven leading subscription services dedicated to entertainment that inspires learning, exploring, and expanding horizons.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005575/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Da Vinci Kids, with its lineup of exclusive original shows, award-winning educational series, and interactive learning content, joins Curiosity Stream, Tastemade, Topic, SOMM TV, One Day University, and Nebula under the single Smart Bundle subscription.

“We are excited to welcome Da Vinci Kids into the best collection of mind-expanding subscription services in the world,” said Devin Emery, Curiosity’s Chief Strategy Officer. “From the Curiosity Kids collection, plus family-friendly viewing across all the bundled services and now the best-in-class programming from Da Vinci Kids, the Smart Bundle has more value and smart entertainment options for families than ever before.”

“Da Vinci Kids and Curiosity share a similar passion for sparking curiosity and exploring our world,” said Douglas Lloyd, Macademia Co-Founder and CEO. “Our combined programming gives parents an enormous opportunity to further enhance how their children learn through programming the whole family can watch together.”

Full access to the Smart Bundle is offered at $69.99 annually, and gives viewers access to thousands of hours of content with more films, series, and shows being added weekly across each of the services.

Da Vinci Kids is slated to launch in Curiosity’s Smart Bundle later this summer.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 24 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity+Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI).

About Macademia

Macademia is a world leader in educational entertainment dedicated to developing the skills kids need in the 21st Century. We are Educators. Creators. Researchers. Designers. Developers. Moms. Dads. Caregivers. Friends. We are a community of 100+ people (plus 500+ amazing partners!) who are passionate about one thing: helping kids become exceptional humans. We reach children in their foundational years when we know we can have the biggest impact. Our content is curated around four categories: STEM, Social Emotional Learning, Creativity and Critical Thinking. Our flagship product, Da Vinci (www.davincikids.tv), is a global streaming platform and educational app servicing 60m kids & families with video content, learning resources and interactive learning experiences, localized in 22 languages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005575/en/