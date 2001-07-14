Food Network star Molly Yeh is launching her first-ever kitchenware collection exclusively at Macy’s (NYSE: M). Girl Meets Farm™by Molly Yeh puts the fun in functional with a bright, whimsical and timeless collection of products curated by Molly to showcase her signature style. The line features cookware, bakeware, kitchen storage, food prep, textiles, cutlery and serveware. In addition, it includes the line of “parent and me” kids’ mealtime products. Ranging in price from $9 to $129, the Girl Meets Farm by Molly Yeh collection is available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s nationwide.

“I find such joy working in my kitchen and wanted to design a product line that can spark that same feeling in others. We selected tried and true tools that I use every day and incorporated bright, cheerful colors to create a line that is both accessible and beautiful,” said Yeh. “My design aesthetic brings together my family roots and my life on the farm as seen on Girl Meets Farm, and I am so excited to see what families cook up with these tools.”

Each item in the Girl Meets Farm by Molly Yehcollection is crafted to merge charming with practical by reimagining kitchen classics with a pinch of playfulness to help spark anyone’s imagination in the kitchen.

“We are thrilled to partner with Molly Yeh on this kitchenware line exclusively for Macy’s. The Girl Meets Farm by Molly Yehcollection brings to life Molly’s vibrant and whimsical style, designed to inspire our customers to style their kitchen and cook meals that bring the same kind of joy that this line embodies,” said Stephanie Muehlhausen, Macy’s senior fashion director for home.

Cookbook author, food blogger and Midwest transplant Molly Yeh embraces her country life on the border of Minnesota and North Dakota in the Food Network hit series Girl Meets Farm, which returns for a new season on Sunday, September 4th at 11am ET/PT. In her cozy farmhouse kitchen, Molly makes dishes inspired by her Jewish and Chinese heritage that are not only delicious but also beautiful to look at. With her fresh and tasty ideas, Molly brings multicultural Midwestern inspiration and fun to kitchens across America.

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose – to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products which also include: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

