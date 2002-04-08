LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 12, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) ( MF) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).



If you suffered a loss on your Missfresh investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/missfresh-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

In June 2021, Missfresh held its IPO, selling 21 million American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $13 per ADS.

On April 29, 2022, Missfresh disclosed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2021 annual report because it was conducting “an internal review of certain matters, including those relating to transactions between the Company and certain third-party enterprises.”

On this news, Missfresh’s stock fell 13%, to close at $0.448 per ADS on May 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 1, 2022, after the market closed. Missfresh announced that, based on substantial completion of the internal review, certain revenue reported during fiscal 2021 “may have been inaccurately recorded.” Specifically, the review identified “questionable transactions” carried out by the Next-Day Delivery Business Unit in 2021, including “undisclosed relationships between suppliers and customers, different customers or suppliers sharing the same contact information, and/or lack of supporting logistics information.”

Since the IPO, Missfresh’s ADSs have traded as low as $0.3075, representing a 97% decline from the IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its Registration Statement; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than September 12, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

[email protected]

www.glancylaw.com