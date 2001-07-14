CI%26amp%3BT (NYSE: CINT), a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, today announced that Forrester, an independent global market research company, has recognized the company as a Leader in The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Modern+Application+Development+%28MAD%29+Services%2C+Q3+2022. The report shows that CI&T received the highest scores possible in 18 criteria, over half of the evaluation criteria, including organization structure, talent management, agile development, product development, market approach, partner ecosystem, DevOps, SRE, and automation.

Forrester analyzed and evaluated the 14 most significant service providers across 28 criteria related to their current offering, strategy and market presence. According to the report authored by Diego Lo Giudice, Vice President & Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, “CI&T is a good fit for enterprises in industries where digital plays a critical role and those that aspire to build a digital presence through MAD services.”

“We believe this recognition is a reflection of CI&T’s decades-long dedication to help global companies build digital products to stay ahead in an increasingly volatile and fast-paced world,” said Bruno Guicardi, President and Co-Founder, CI&T. “App modernization is just one of the fundamental strategies that allows an organization to create the right conditions to innovate, bringing entire systems and teams up-to-date with the latest and greatest technology.”

CI&T’s Application Modernization strategy empowers organizations to maintain competitive innovation in their digital initiatives by enabling the creation of new business capabilities and new operational models in a fast-paced market. With extensive experience and strong cloud platform partnerships, CI&T provides the right tools, skills, and methodologies to execute that strategy. CI&T helps enterprises become more agile to reduce time to market and reduce costs to drive a true ecosystem transformation.

Download the full report here.

About CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT, Financial) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, we bring a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,400 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005232/en/