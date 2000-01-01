A challenge every investor will have to deal with at some point is being distracted by others’ success. There are many ways to make money in the market, and some investors might quickly become very rich using high-risk strategies.

However, copying another investor’s strategy without understanding the approach, or being comfortable with the level of risk involved, can be a quick route to disaster.

Finding the right strategy

Finding an investment strategy that works is just as much about finding a strategy you’re comfortable with as an investor as it is about finding a profitable strategy. There’s no point following a plan if you’re going to get spooked at the first sign of a significant drawdown and sell out at a loss.

Some investors might be able to deal with high levels of volatility and excess risk. That’s completely fine. There will always be more than one way to make money when investing. There are multiple investment strategies, asset classes and investment approaches investors can use to try and beat the market and grow their wealth.

However, sticking with one strategy is just as important as finding the right strategy in the first place. This is something Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and his right-hand man, Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), discussed at the 2013 Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting.

Keep doing what you're good at

At the meeting, one investor asked Buffett and Munger if they thought they’d changed over the 50 years they’d been investing and if they had any lessons they’d teach their younger selves.

“We think you ought to keep plugging along and stay rational and stay energetic and just all the old virtues still work,” Munger responded. To which Buffett added, “But find what turns you on.”

Munger agreed, saying, “You’ve got to work where you’re turned on. I don’t know about Warren, but I have never succeeded to any great extent in something I didn’t like doing.”

Buffett continued:

“Charlie and I were lucky in this respect. We — well, we were lucky to be in this country to start with — but we found things we like to do very early in life, and then we, you know, we pushed very hard in doing those things, but we were enjoying it while we did it. We have had so much fun running Berkshire, I mean, it’s almost sinful. But, we were lucky to — you know, my dad happened to be in a business that he didn’t find very interesting but I found very interesting. And so when I would go down on Saturday, there were a lot of books to read, and, you know, it just flowed from a very early age.”

Buffett’s father worked as a stockbroker, and this gave the young investor an early start in the world of business. He realized early on that he liked business, and he liked investing. He’s never strayed from that path.

These simple statements from Buffett and Munger show how investors should approach life, both from a personal and investing standpoint. Investors should find an investment strategy they’re comfortable with, whether that be growth investing, value investing, momentum investing or passive investing. And then, when they’ve settled on something, investors need to keep plugging away, following the same path (if it works) year after year to build wealth.

This is just as relevant to investors’ personal lives. We should work to find something we enjoy and then work to get progressively better at that role.

By getting better, we can improve our earnings power, experience and wealth. Plugging away year after year might not be that exciting at the time, but the benefits of wealth and experience will compound over time.