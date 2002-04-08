MALVERN, Pa., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced two new IHDM edge-wound, through-hole inductors in the 1107 case for commercial applications with soft saturation current to 422 A. Featuring a powdered iron alloy core technology, the Vishay Custom Magnetics IHDM-1107BBEV-20 and IHDM-1107BBEV-30 provide stable inductance and saturation over a demanding operating temperature range from -55 °C to +180 °C with low power losses and excellent heat dissipation.



The edge-wound coil provides low DCR down to 0.25 mΩ, which minimizes losses and improves rated current performance for increased efficiency. Compared to competing ferrite-based solutions, the IHDM-1107BBEV-20 and IHDM-1107BBEV-30 offer 30 % higher rated current and 30 % higher soft saturation current levels that are stable at continuous operating temperatures to +180 °C. The inductors’ soft saturation provides a predictable inductance decrease with increasing current, independent of temperature.

With an operating voltage up to 350 V, the devices are ideal for DC/DC converters, inverters, differential mode chokes, and filters for motor and switching noise suppression in high current, high temperature applications, including industrial, medical, and military systems. The inductors are available with a selection of two core materials for optimized performance depending on the application.

Standard terminals for the IHDM-1107BBEV-20 and IHDM-1107BBEV-30 are stripped and tinned for through-hole mounting. Vishay can customize the devices’ performance — including inductance, DCR, rated current, and voltage rating — upon request. Customizable mounting options include bare copper, surface-mount, and press fit. To reduce the risk of whisker growth, the inductors feature a hot-dipped tin plating. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.



Device Specification Table:

Part number IHDM-1107BBEV-20 IHDM-1107BBEV-30 Inductance (µH) 0.47 to 7.5 0.68 to 12.0 DCR typ. (mΩ) 0.25 to 2.17 DCR max. (mΩ) 0.30 to 2.60 Heat rating current typ. (A)(1) 31 to 128 35 to 125 Saturation current typ. (A) 96 to 343(2) / 118 to 422(3) 49 to 202(2) / 61 to 248(3) SRF typ. (MHz) 29 to 217 21 to 181

(1) DC current (A) that will can an approximate ΔT of 40 C

(2) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 20 %

(3)DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the new inductors are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the ( VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

