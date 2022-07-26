Summit is taking place July 26, 2022 from 11:00 AM ET – 3:15 PM ET



The White House Summit on the Future of COVID-19 Vaccines live webcast can be accessed here

DALLAS, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxxinity, Inc. (Nasdaq: VAXX) Chief Executive Officer Mei Mei Hu will participate as a speaker at the White House Summit on the Future of COVID-19 Vaccines. Hu is honored by the invitation and eager to engage in discussion on the critical importance of developing innovative, next-generation COVID-19 vaccines that are more well tolerated, easier to make, longer-lasting, and more effective against future variants.

The one-day summit hosted by the Biden-Harris Administration White House Office for COVID-19 Response brings together U.S. scientists and companies on the cutting-edge of discoveries in the vaccine space to discuss the paths to accelerate innovative, next-generation COVID-19 vaccines along with design and manufacturing advances that can be scaled to meet demand and offer people more choices.

Hu is speaking on the first panel discussion titled, “Next-Generation Vaccine Design and Manufacturing.”

“I’m humbled to speak alongside vaccine leaders on this White House Summit panel discussing the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Hu, Chief Executive Officer of Vaxxinity. “COVID is here to stay and we must develop better tools to fight it. America led the charge in 2020, and now it’s time for America to lead again. Continued innovation beyond first-generation vaccines is crucial if we are to build public confidence, provide people choice and protect against potential future variants. Key to this will be COVID boosters with fewer side effects, broader coverage and longer protective duration that can be domestically manufactured and globally distributed more efficiently. The Vaxxinity team is developing a next generation COVID booster, UB-612, with the potential to meet these needs.”

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc. is a purpose-driven biotechnology company committed to democratizing healthcare across the globe. The company is pioneering a new class of synthetic, peptide-based immunotherapeutic vaccines aimed at disrupting the existing treatment paradigm for chronic disease, increasingly dominated by monoclonal antibodies, which suffer from prohibitive costs and cumbersome administration. The company’s proprietary technology platform has enabled the innovation of novel pipeline candidates designed to bring the efficiency of vaccines to the treatment of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, migraine, and hypercholesterolemia. The technology is also implemented as part of a COVID-19 vaccine program. Vaxxinity has optimized its pipeline to achieve a potentially historic, global impact on human health.

For more information about Vaxxinity, Inc., visit http://www.vaxxinity.com and follow us on social media @vaxxinity.

Forward-looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "potential," and "will" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Vaxxinity’s management. Forward-looking statements include statements about the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines and the innovation and efficacy of Vaxxinity’s product candidates. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022 and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Vaxxinity does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Ben Matone

[email protected]

Press Contact

Karen Chase

[email protected]

