Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings

2 hours ago
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Anglo Pacific (

LSE:APF, Financial) (TSX:APY, Financial)

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006449366

Issuer Name

ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

South32 Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Perth

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Australia

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

South32 SA Investments Limited

London

England

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Jul-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Jul-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

16.917220

0.000000

16.917220

43622091

Position of previous notification (if applicable)





8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0006449366

43622091


16.917220


Sub Total 8.A

43622091

16.917220%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights





Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

South32 Limited


16.917220



South32 Limited

South32 International Investment Holdings Pty Ltd

16.917220


16.917220%

South32 Limited

South32 International Investment Pty Ltd

16.917220


16.917220%

South32 Limited

South32 Jersey Limited

16.917220


16.917220%

South32 Limited

South32 SA Investments Limited

16.917220


16.917220%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21-Jul-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Perth, Australia

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709622/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-TR-1-Notification-of-Major-Holdings

