Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has announced that Mark Hoppe, Chicago region president, plans to retire at the end of the year following a distinguished 45-year career in the banking industry. Mark Heckler, senior commercial banker, will succeed him.

Since joining Fifth Third through the merger of Fifth Third Bank and MB Financial in 2019, Hoppe’s leadership has been instrumental in fueling Fifth Third’s growth to be a leading middle market bank in the Chicago market. At retirement, he will serve in a senior advisory capacity for the Bank.

“Mark Hoppe has made a substantial and lasting impact on customers, employees and communities. He has established a unique legacy in the Chicago market,” said Fifth Third Bank President and CEO Tim Spence. “We are grateful for his leadership and significant contributions. We wish Mark nothing but the best in his retirement.”

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to work alongside so many talented bankers dedicated to our customers and community,” said Hoppe. “I know that there are many more exciting growth opportunities ahead for Fifth Third and the Chicago market is in great hands with Mark Heckler.”

Heckler is a recognized leader in Chicago banking and has been pivotal in building the Bank’s high-performing team. During his two decades at Fifth Third and MB Financial, he has held various leadership roles, including those in commercial real estate, specialty commercial banking, leasing, wealth and risk management.

“Mark Heckler’s experience as head of commercial banking coupled with a deep understanding of the needs of the Chicago market and its diverse communities make him the ideal fit to lead Fifth Third to continued success in Chicago,” saidKris Garrett, group regional president and head of Wealth & Asset Management. Garrett, also a veteran of the Chicago banking market, added, “Under Mark’s leadership, we look forward to growing our market share and continuing to serve our customers and communities in this key region.”

About Fifth Third

