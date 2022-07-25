IFBC Joins SRAX Platform

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC Pink:IFBC) Is pleased to announce that it has joined the SRAX Premier Operating System for Publicly Traded Companies. The benefits to IFBC from this arrangement extend from the fostering of the IFBC brand to potential investors, to creating an awareness of IFBC and its products to beverage distribution companies and other marketing channels across the entire USA.

SRAX Inc. is a NASDAQ company, which, by way of its sophisticated financial technology, unlocks valuable data and insightful nuances of the shareholder bases for publicly traded companies. With its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, through which companies can carefully track their investors' behaviors, trends, and patterns, and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across a host of marketing channels.

SRAX has teamed up with Zoom to launch "Sequire Audience" which allows the company to provide its valuable service to its clients via a Virtual Events platform. Moreover, they have developed data technology that enables public companies to acquire, manage, and engage with shareholders. In addition, this technology provides access to quality investor education and leadership opportunities for the benefit of current and future shareholders.

IFBC is seeking to broaden its capital base by "educating "existing and potential shareholders within the investor community to encourage their participation in IFBC's growth. This will be accomplished by introducing IFBC to potential institutional and retail investors via Sequire Investor Conferences for purposes of establishing a global network of long-term investors. Complementary to this, IFBC will be hosting its own virtual events in order to create traction and interest for the Dino Luzzi Energy Drink. Along the way, IFBC investors will be kept up to date with current market trends and events.

IFBC CEO, Dino Luzzi stated, "I believe this is an effective and sophisticated way to stay in touch with our current investors, as well as to generate the interest of future investors in the growing IFBC story."

About IFBC

Italian Food & Beverage Corp (IFBC) owner and direct importer of Dino Luzzi Energy Drink www.dinoluzzi.com has increased its profitability and cash flow with the introduction in 2020 of its brand which is also FDA approved, manufactured in Italy and directly imported in the USA, adding recently its new line of CBD Coffee.

