SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has signed agreements with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink") and Alliance Equity Capital Group ("Alliance") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its products and securities. The agreements are for six months each with either party having the right to terminate upon thirty-day notice and renewable by mutual agreement of both parties. The Company has budgeted up to $50,000 per month for the marketing services of Think Ink including online banner and native ads and a fixed $7,500 per month for Alliance Equity Capital Group.

"Live Current has made dramatic changes in the past 6 months and it's time the markets, both consumer and investment, were made aware of those changes," said CEO Mark Ollila. "Think Ink and Alliance will play an important role in portraying our story to those markets."

Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that span both digital and direct mail venues. With its digital services ranging from data appending, email marketing and pay-per-click online banner and native ads, Think Ink helps its clients to reach a large network of potential investors.

Alliance Equity Capital Group is a California based communications firm that helps clients integrate finance, communication, marketing and securities law compliance, reflecting a real world understanding of the capital markets.

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. is a media technology company operating the Kast watch party platform. Kast is a virtual living room where friends gather to watch movies, play games and be together. Kast is at the intersection of the fast-growing markets of live events, social media, video streaming and gaming with its multi-channel watch party solution. The platform is available on the web, iOS and Android and offers a limited free subscription service and an enhanced premium subscription with higher bandwidth and greater functionality.

On behalf of the board of directors of Live Current Media Inc.

Mark Ollila, CEO & Director

For more information please contact:

[email protected]

www.livecurrent.com

All statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any projections of growth, earnings, revenue, cash or other financial items, any statements of the plans, strategies, objectives and goals of management for future operations, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions particularly as they relate to demand for our products and services; competitive factors; changes in operating expenses; our ability to raise capital as and when we need it and other factors. Live Current Media, Inc. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or actual outcomes and does not intend to do so.

SOURCE: Live Current Media Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709594/Live-Current-Signs-New-Marketing-Agreement-with-Think-Ink-Marketing-and-Engages-Alliance-Equity-Capital-Group



