ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

59 minutes ago
Exxon Mobil Corporation will release second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 29, 2022. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 5:30 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.

Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer; Kathy Mikells, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Jennifer Driscoll, vice president of investor relations, will review the results during a live, listen-only conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The presentation can be accessed via webcast or by calling (888) 596-2592 (United States) or (786) 789-4790 (International). Please reference confirmation code 7129478 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at www.exxonmobil.com%2Fir.

