There have been relatively few bear markets in recent decades. In fact, the S&P 500 has delivered a 20% decline from its high, which constitutes the start of a bear market, on just nine occasions over the past 50 years. On average, it has fallen by around 35% in each bear market, with the largest decrease occurring during the global financial crisis when it declined 52% from its high.

Crucially, the stock market has always experienced a bull market following each of its bear markets. And it has always reached a new record high in the aftermath of even its very worst declines. Indeed, the S&P 500 reached its highest-ever level a matter of months before the current bear market commenced.

As a result, investors who have purchased stocks during bear markets are very likely to have generated high returns. Not only have they benefited from an improving economic outlook, but have also taken advantage of improving investor sentiment during a subsequent bull market that allows their holdings to trade at significantly higher market values.

Capitalizing on rare opportunities

Due to the rare nature of bear markets, and the recovery opportunities they offer, it is important that all value investors seek to capitalize on them. Logically, there is little reason for a long-term investor to avoid buying shares during a bear market. After all, they can cope with the prospect of paper losses should the stock market temporarily fall further in the short run.

This viewpoint has previously been discussed by Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) Chairman Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), who said, “Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.”

With the stock market currently down around 17% from the peak it recorded in January, now could be an opportune moment to invest excess cash. Some investors may wish to do this in a gradual manner, since the stock market could fall further in the near term. However, it could equally move higher in the coming months. Therefore, investors may wish to fully invest should they find worthwhile opportunities to buy high-quality companies that offer wide margins of safety.

Portfolio management

Of course, portfolio management principles do not change simply because a bear market has commenced. Investors should continue to ensure their portfolio is diversified and contains companies that can overcome what could prove to be a tough economic period.

Investors, though, should be cognizant that the current bear market is not a common event. Typically, an investor may experience a dozen bear markets in their investment career. Therefore, it is imperative they focus on company fundamentals to capitalize on buying opportunities that are very likely to be among the best they will see for many years and are almost certain to be temporary in nature. Acting decisively and in a logical manner now could produce high returns in the long run.