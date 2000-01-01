Investors may want to consider the following stocks since they are growing earnings faster than sales, which may indicate efficient operating activities as profit margins expand along with growth.

Nvidia

The first stock to consider is Nvidia Corp. ( NVDA, Financial), a Santa Clara, California-based producer of graphics processing units and system-on-chip units for consumer electronics, computer hardware, semiconductor and video game industries.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 27.50% and its earnings per share increase by 31.80% annually over the last five years.

The stock closed around $173.19 per share on Friday for a market cap of $421.60 billion and a 52-week range of $140.55 to $346.47.

The company pays quarterly dividends. On July 1, the company distributed 4 cents per common share, which generates a trailing and forward dividend yield of 0.09% as of this writing.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $237.50 per share.

Amazon.com

The second stock investors may want to consider is Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), a Seattle-based global e-commerce giant.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 26.70% and its earnings per share increase by 71.10% annually over the last five years.

The stock closed at around $122.42 per share on Friday for a market cap of $1.24 trillion and a 52-week range of $101.26 to $188.11.

The company currently does not pay dividends.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $168.14 per share.

Intel

The third stock value investors may want to consider is Intel Corp. ( INTC, Financial), a Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor company.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 10.30% and its earnings per share increase by 21.90% annually over the last five years.

The stock closed at around $39.20 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $160.53 billion and a 52-week range of $35.54 to $56.28.

The company pays quarterly dividends. On Sept. 1, the company will distribute 36.5 cents per common share, which generates a trailing dividend yield of 3.63% and a forward dividend yield of 3.71% as of the time of writing.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of hold for the stock and have established an average target price of $46.13 per share.

Microsoft

The fourth stock value investors may want to consider is Microsoft Corp ( MSFT, Financial), a Redmond, Washington-based developer, manufacturer, licensor and seller of computer software, personal computers and consumer electronics.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 14.30% and its earnings per share increase by 26.80% annually over the last five years.

The stock closed at around $260.36 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion and a 52-week range of $241.51 to $349.67.

The company pays quarterly dividends. On Sept. 8, the company will distribute 62 cents per common share, which generates a trailing dividend yield of 0.93% and a forward dividend yield of 0.95% as of this writing.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy for the stock and have established an average target price of $340.35 per share.