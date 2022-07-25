OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 638 stocks valued at a total of $2.96Bil. The top holdings were LLY(7.51%), VOO(3.66%), and AAPL(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 123,548 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 205,464. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/25/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $394.91 per share and a market cap of $359.23Bil. The stock has returned -8.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 175,365 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 664,640. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/25/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.49 per share and a market cap of $2,488.72Bil. The stock has returned 4.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-book ratio of 36.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.22 and a price-sales ratio of 6.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 85,501 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 343,925. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/25/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.8601 per share and a market cap of $1,939.91Bil. The stock has returned -9.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-book ratio of 11.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.24 and a price-sales ratio of 10.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 215,388 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 277,956. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $103.8244 per share and a market cap of $45.50Bil. The stock has returned 2.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 46,312 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 51,066. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $368.92.

On 07/25/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $320.67 per share and a market cap of $98.32Bil. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-book ratio of 5.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

